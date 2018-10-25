BP eyes exploration start in Libya with Eni in Q1, CEO Dudley says

BP expects to begin exploration in Libya with Eni (NYSE:E) in Q1 2019, CEO Bob Dudley tells Reuters.

Eni is buying half of BP’s 85% stake in a Libyan oil and gas license and become the operator of the exploration and production sharing agreement in the country, but Dudley says the deal does not mean BP is thinking of pulling out of Libya.

“We are looking at a couple of other things with Eni around the world,” the CEO says but does not say where.

Dudley says BP also wants to grow in Egypt where it is developing the West Nile Delta project and expects to complete plans for expansion at the end of the year.