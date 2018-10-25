Rough weak continues for semiconductors

Look out for another rocky day for semiconductors. Yesterday, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closed down a whopping 6.6% and the Stoxx 600 Technology index dipped 1.9% after dropping 3.7% on Tuesday.

AMD is down 20% premarket after reporting a Q3 revenue miss and weak guidance with disappearing cryptocurrency mining hitting GPU sales. Crypto competitor Nvidia -2.5% is falling with that news.

Other downside reports with weak guidance this week: Texas Instruments (taking embedded processor players along for the ride), STMicroelectronics, and MKS Instruments.

In Europe, Apple supplier AMS slumped 26% on Tuesday after its own weak performance. Belgium’s Melexis (OTC:MLXSF) offered a downside growth forecast yesterday.

Going against the current: Teradyne and Xilinx +11.3% both reported quarterly beats with upside guidance.

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

