More on Kimco Q3: Toys R Us vacates reduces occupancy by 40 bps

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 36 cents exceeds consensus by a penny and compares with 38 cents a year ago.

Pro-rata occupancy ended Q3 at 95.8%, down 20 basis points from Q2 and unchanged from Q3 2017. Toys R Us (TOYS) vacates reduced Q3 2018 occupancy by 40 bps.

Pro-rata rental-rate leasing spreads increased 8.9% during Q3, with rental rates for new leases up 12.1% and renewals/options up 7.9%.

2018 guidance: Boosts lower end of adjusted FFO per share range by a penny to $1.44-$1.46 from $1.43-$1.46.

Now sees same-property NOI (excluding redevelopments) 2.30%-2.70% vs.prior view of 2.00%-2.50.

Net dispositions assumption now at $800M-$900M vs. $700M-$900M and total redevelopment and development investment seen at $425M-$475M compared with prior view of $425M-$525M.

