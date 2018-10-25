Comcast +4.4% after Q3 broadband, entertainment growth

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is up 4.4% premarket after beating on top and bottom lines in Q3, amid continuing trends of broadband growth and secular cable decline, and healthy growth in its TV and film operations.

Revenues grew 5%, attributable net income rose 9.3% and adjusted EPS jumped nearly 28%. EBITDA was up 2.5%.

In cable, net customer adds came to 288,000 (258,000 residential, 30,000 business services). But residential customer adds mostly came in single product (284,000), while double-product customers declined by 9,000 and triple/quad-play customers fell by 17,000.

Residential video customers dropped by 95,000, while High-Speed Internet customers increased by 334,000.

Revenue by segment: Cable Communications, $13.79B (up 3.4%); NBCUniversal, $8.625B (up 8.1%).

Cable revenues: Video, $5.59B (down 2.9%); High-Speed Internet, $4.32B (up 9.6%); Vocie, $982M (down 3.1%); Business Services, $1.8B (up 10.6%); Advertising, $684M (up 15.2%); Other, $406M (up 1.1%).

NBCU revenues: Cable Networks, $2.88B (up 10.8%); Broadcast Television, $2.45B (up 15.4%); Filmed Entertainment, $1.82B (up 3.8%); Theme Parks, $1.53B (down 1.4%).

