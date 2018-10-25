With Tesla up 10%, analysts dig in

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 10.3% premarket after posting Q3 numbers ahead of estimates. While there's a whole bunch of analysts buzzing about the EV stock, it appears that Wolfe Research (Outperform rating from Peer Perform) may be the only firm to have switched its rating after taking in the earnings report and relatively uneventful conference call. Here's a smattering of what the analysts are saying today about the Palo Alto automaker.

Baird (Buy): "TSLA reported a Model 3 gross margin of 20%, which significantly exceeded our expectations. Management indicated it believes TSLA can be sustainably profitable and cash flow positive moving forward, which we think could help flip the narrative. We expect shares to trade higher following the blow-out quarter and remain buyers."

Morgan Stanley (Buy): "The quality of cash flow was stronger than expected with working capital not benefiting as much as we had anticipated."

Goldman Sachs (Sell): 'We question if this is not as good as it gets from a near-term upside surprise for shares. The company has maintained that it designed and built the Model 3 with a target 25% gross margin and almost achieved that this quarter (albeit with a rich mix). However, with its own exposure to China tariffs on imported components and likely headwinds to mix as lower price point vehicles are offered, automotive gross margins likely compress sequentially into 4Q18 – and could see further mix pressure into 2019 as the US Federal Tax Credit begins to phase out for its vehicles."

JPMorgan (Sell, price target lifted to $225): "We remain Underweight, both on valuation and concern the new stronger trajectory to earnings and cash may prove less sustainable than the market is likely to presume, including given several headwinds."

Jefferies: "Assuming R&D spending is not delayed and Tesla is not forced to introduce a lower price (Model 3) prematurely to maintain volume, Tesla could be self-funded. The Tesla investment case is about growth, not free cash generation, so we expect cash to be invested in growth and support current leverage if Tesla demonstrates sustainably positive free cash flow."

Others: Cowen lifts its price target to $250, Piper moves its PT to $396, Oppenheimer hikes its PT to $418.

Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC, ChannelNewsAsia

