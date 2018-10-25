Valero +3% as refineries stayed busy in Q3; revenues rise 31% to $30.8B

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +2.9% pre-market after reporting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and a 31% Y/Y jump in revenues to $30.8B, as its refineries stayed busy with 99% capacity utilization.

VLO says its refining segment reported $1.3B of operating income vs. $1.4B for the year-ago quarter, with the $90M decrease mainly due to lower gasoline and secondary products margins.

Refinery throughput capacity utilization was 99%, with throughput volumes averaging 3.1M bbl/day, compared to 2.9M bbl/day in the year-ago quarter when five of the company's refineries were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

VLO says its Q3 costs for biofuel blending fell 59% to $94M from $230M it paid in Q3 2017, citing lower prices of renewable fuel credits.

VLO says its $2.7B capex outlook for 2018, with $1B for growth projects and $1.7B for sustaining the business, remains unchanged.