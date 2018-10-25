GOL partners with Gogo for connected aircraft services

GOL Linhas Aereas (NYSE:GOL) will become the launch partner for Gogo's (NASDAQ:GOGO) Aircraft Data Service, Wireless Quick Access Recorder and Automated Turbulence Reporting – tapping into aircraft data to drive operational efficiency.

"Gogo is rapidly moving beyond passenger connectivity to connect pilots, flight attendants and the aircraft itself so airlines can access real-time information. By leveraging inflight connectivity, airlines will be able to provide better service in flight, improve safety and operate more efficiently," said John Wade, president of commercial aviation at Gogo.