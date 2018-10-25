Conference call teaser with Callaway Golf?

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is up 4.2% in premarket trading to effectively erase yesterday's 4.3% drop in front of the company's post-closing Q3 earnings report.

The highlight of the report was the company setting full-year guidance at $1.23B to $1.24B to match the expectation of analysts.

The earnings conference call included a little bit of a teaser when CEO Oliver Brewer said the new product pipeline is strong, but that for "competitive reasons" he couldn't detail what Callaway has up its sleeve.

