Franklin Resources +1.1% as Q3 EPS beats, helped by lower taxes

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) +1.1% in early trading after Q3 EPS of 96 cents sailed past consensus estimate of 74 cents thanks to a 17 cent boost from tax reform.

BEN also announced the acquisition of alternative credit manager Benefit Street Partners this morning.

Compares with EPS of 75 cents in Q2 and 76 cents in Q3 2017.

Q3 operating margin of 31.3% vs. 32.3% in and 34.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3-end assets under management slipped to $717.1B from $724.1B at Q2-end; net outflows of $13.6B increased from Q2 net outflows of $12.1B.

Q3 long-term redemptions of $39.2B were partly offset by $22.5B of long-term sales, $6.6B net market change increase, and long-term reinvested distributions of $3.2B.

Q3 total operating revenue of $1.53B fell 2% from Q2's $1.56B, as investment management fees also fell 2% to $1.06B from $1.08B Q/Q.

