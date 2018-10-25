GrubHub slips 12% despite record Q3

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) has fallen 11.9% in early action, reversing premarket gains, after a Q3 earnings report with record results but EBITDA and EBITDA guidance that trailed consensus.

Revenues jumped 52% on gross food sales that rose 40% Y/Y.

Net income (non-GAAP) jumped 72% to $42.2M, though EBITDA rose 41% to $60.1M.

Alongside the news, GrubHub said its chief operating officer Stan Chia is resigning Nov. 16 to pursue another position and the company is eliminating the role. Chia's not leaving due to a disagreement with the company.

Active diners came to 16.4M (up 67%) and "daily average grubs" were 416,000 (up 37%). Gross food sales were $1.21B.

It's guiding to Q4 revenues of $283M-$293M (above expectations for $272M) and EBITDA of $40M-$50M.

