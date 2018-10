Spirit Airlines shoots to 52-week high after earnings

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) rallies 7.2% after topping Q3 estimates and setting pleasing Q4 guidance.

Despite the bumpy ride for airline stocks this year, shares of Spirit are sitting on their 52-week of $51.71.

Management pulled the right levers in Q3 to help see operating yield improve 3.0% Y/Y. Fare revenue per passenger flight segment was up 7.6% to $60.67 during the quarter, while non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment increased 3.5% to $54.44.

Previously: Spirit Airlines beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)