Stocks picking up momentum in bounceback bid

Stocks are attempting to bounce back from yesterday's rout that wiped out the entire year's gain on the Dow and S&P 500, picking up steam after a modest open; Dow +0.8% , S&P +1% , Nasdaq +1.8% .

Similar declines during this bull market have "marked buying opportunities," says investment strategist Ed Yardeni, and "If this is still a bull market, as we believe it is, then the latest bearish technicals and October's swoon should mark the latest buying opportunity."

Sentiment is helped by solid earnings reports from some big names: Microsoft +5.6% after posting above-consensus top and bottom lines, Tesla +9.1% after reporting a surprise profit, and Twitter +16.6% after also beat earnings and revenue estimates.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.8% but Germany's DAX -0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -3.7% while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In the U.S., eight of the 11 S&P sectors are in positive territory, with communication services ( +2.7% ), information technology ( +2.4% ) and energy ( +1% ) showing strong starts, while health care, consumer staples and utilities lag.

The FAANG stocks are picking up some early buying interest: Facebook +2.3% , Apple +1.5% , Amazon +3.3% , Netflix +3.5% , Google +3% .

U.S. Treasury yields remain little changed, with the two-year yield at 2.86% and the 10-year yield adding a basis point to 3.13%.

WTI crude oil +0.2% to 66.93/bbl, still near a two-month month low.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing