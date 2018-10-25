Sleep Number +14% after conference call confidence

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is up 14% after topping Q3 consensus estimates and setting 2019 EPS guidance well-ahead of expectations.

Investors woke up after Sleep Number management said on the company's earnings conference call that the business gained "significant momentum" after the transition to the all-Sleep Number 360 smart beds.

CEO update on the Sleep Number conference call (transcript): "Sales orders grew 19% year-over-year in the last seven weeks of the quarter including double-digit unit growth and mid single-digit ARU growth. Due to the timing, this acceleration was not fully reflected in our third quarter reported results. Robust year-over-year sales growth has continued in October. Our thirteen week sales order growth, our best indicator of current business trends is up 16% through last week including 12 points of comp sales and 4 points of growth from new stores."

