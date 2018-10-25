Abiomed continues slide, down 8%

ABIOMED (ABMD -7.7% ) is down in early trade. Shares have lost 30% of their value since touching $459.75 on October 1. No particular news accounts for the action.

The company will report fiscal Q2 results before the open on Thursday, November 1. Consensus view is EPS of $0.74 on revenues of $175.2M.

A couple of weeks ago, it reported malfunctions with two of its Impella pumps but the information was routine reporting, unlikely to have a material effect on the company's valuation at this early stage.

