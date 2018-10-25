Orange gains amid Q3 build in retail services
Oct. 25, 2018 10:12 AM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)ORANBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is up 0.6% in U.S. trading after its Q3 results, where convergent services drove strong growth in the company's retail services.
- EBITDA grew 3% off a revenue gain of just 0.6%.
- Revenue breakout: Retail Services, €2.755B (up 2.1%); Wholesale, €1.355B (down 2.2%); Equipment Sales, €349M (up 2.6%).
- In Retail Services, Convergent Services rose 10.7% to €1.13B, while Mobile-Only Services dropped 2.5% to €587M; Fixed-Only Broadband rose 3.1% to €644M; and Fixed-Only Narrowband fell 12.2% to €397M.
- Operating cash flow fell 3.5% to €1.915B.
- It reaffirmed 2018 objectives, including an uptick in EBITDA growth, increased capex peaking at €7.4B, and greater growth in operating cash flow.
- Conference call
- Press release