PTC -1.9% on mixed Q4 report

PTC (NASDAQ:PTCdrops 1.9% after yesterday’s Q4 report met on revenue, beat on non-GAAP EPS, but missed on GAAP EPS.  Downside guidance has revenue from $318M to $326M (consensus: $329.43M) and EPS of $0.37 to $0.42 (consensus: $0.43).

Downside FY19 guidance has revenue from $1.32B to $1.34B (consensus: $1.37B) and EPS of $1.65 to $1.75 (consensus: $1.96.) 

Note that the guidance/consensus comparisons assume the company is going with the ASC 605 reporting standard, which wasn’t clear since they provided both. ASC 606 guidance has Q1 EPS from $0.08 to $0.20 with revenue of $270M to $285M. ASC 606 FY guide has revenue of $1.215B to $1.265B and EPS of $1.10 to $1.45.  

