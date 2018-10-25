Graco +5% on Q3 earnings beats

Graco (GGG +5.1% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 9.5% Y/Y to $ 415.9M, reflecting sales increase in all segments across all regions.

Sales by Segments: Industrial $195.5M (+10% Y/Y); Process $84.6M (+15% Y/Y) and Contractor $135.5M (+6% Y/Y).

Sales increase by geography: Americas +8% Y/Y, EMEA +9% Y/Y and Asia Pacific +14% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 50 bps to 53.2%, due to lower margin rates of acquired operations; and operating margin improved by 90 bps to 27.6%.

Segment operating margins: Industrial 36% up by 100 bps ; Process 21% up by 500 bps ; and Contractor 24% down by 200 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $254.26M, compared to $246.25M a year ago.

Graco has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $137.59M, as of September 28, 2018.

Company expects to face headwinds from tariffs, material costs and currency translation in Q4; and confirms FY18 outlook of mid-to-high single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis.

