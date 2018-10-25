Moody's positive on retail

Moody's issues a positive outlook on retail for the first time since 2015.

"The positive outlook for the US retail industry reflects increasing topline growth and operating profits as companies' investments to improve both the online and in-store shopping experience continue to gain traction," says Moody's VP Mickey Chadha. "The improvement has been spurred by a very strong macro-economic environment, with improving consumer confidence and low unemployment," he adds.

Moody's revised its 2018 forecast for the industry's operating income growth to a range of 4.0% to 5.0% from 3.5% to 4.5% prior view. The ratings agency sees sales growth forecast for the year of 4.5% to 5.5% vs. 3.5% to 4.5% prior.

Moody's also projects holiday sales growth of 5% to 6%, a range that is higher than the forecast from the National Retail Federation and bodes well for Walmart (WMT +0.8% ), Target (TGT +2.3% ), Amazon (AMZN +3.4% ) and gang.

Moody's on online retail: "Growth in online sales will continue to outpace overall retail growth as more companies harness the online channel. Although still only around 15% of total US retail sales, online sales will grow to about 20% of total sales in the next five years. Amazon will continue to dominate in e-commerce, but brick & mortar companies will gain more of the online market share as they set up their own platforms."

While it's a strong forecast for retailer's top lines, Moody's reminds that higher labor and freight costs are still in the backdrop.

