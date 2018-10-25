Deutsche Bank sacks asset management head after billions of outflows

Deutsche Bank (DB +0.1% ) dismisses head of its DWS Group fund management unit after reporting billions of outflows in Q3.

Asoka Asoka Wöhrmann succeeds Nicolas Moreau as head of asset management, effective immediately. Moreau will leave the bank at the end of the year.

Wöhrmann was most recently Head of Deutsche Bank’s Private Clients business in Germany.

Deutsche's asset management business reported EUR3B of net outflows in Q3 and EUR16B for the first nine months of 2018.

Germany's largest bank also named Frank Kuhnke, current COO, to the management board, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

