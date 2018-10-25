Teck Resources -6% after sharp Q3 earnings miss

Teck Resources (TECK -6.2% ) opens sharply lower after reporting weaker than expected Q3 earnings while revenues slightly beat estimates, as prices fell for its main products.

Teck says results were hurt by lower base metals prices, negative pricing adjustments, lower steel-making coal sales volumes and reduced volumes from its Trail operations that were impacted by wildfires.

Q3 production fell 6% Y/Y to 6.4M metric tons, largely due to declining production at Coal Mountain Operations which reached the end of its life, and site cost of sales were $67/ton compared with $51/ton a year ago.

The company maintains FY 2018 steelmaking coal production guidance of 26M-27M metric tons but expects to come in near the lower end of the range, while annual site cost of sales are forecast at $60-$63/metric ton vs. earlier guidance of $56-$60/ton; the company expects Q4 sales of steelmaking coal to remain flat Q/Q at 6.7M metric tons.

Teck, which has launched a formal process to seek a development partner for its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project, says it aims to ultimately hold a 60%-70% interest in the project.