More on CARBO Ceramics Q3 sales

CARBO Ceramics (CRR +2.7% ) reports Q3 sales increase 7% Y/Y to $53.8M, driven by revenue growth in industrial and environmental business sectors.

Decline in oil & gas completion activity, and increase in sand supplies from new regional sand mines, resulted in 3% decline in oilfield sector revenue that comprises ~75% of total sales; Industrial sector revenue ~8% of total sales was +41%; Environmental sector revenue was +73%.

Amid lower industry demand for both base ceramic & frac sand proppants, the lowers its FY18 sales forecast to ~$210M

Due to lower completion activity, the company expects FY18 base ceramic & sand proppants sales to be down 20% to 25% from where it was anticipated in Q2

During the quarter, CRR signs non-binding Letter of Intent to sell Millen, GA plant for $26M, and contribute certain idled assets for minority ownership in PicOnyx; both the transactions are expected to close by end of 2018

