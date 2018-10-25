NYT: Trump's unsecured iPhone spied on by China, Russia

U.S. intelligence has determined that China and Russia can spy on phone calls President Donald Trump makes on his unsecured iPhone rather than on his secure White House landline, according to The New York Times.

Sources say aides have repeatedly warned Trump that his cellphone calls aren’t secure and that Russian spies are “routinely” eavesdropping.

Trump responded on Twitter, calling the report “soooo wrong!” and that he only uses government phones and has “one seldom used government cell phone.”

