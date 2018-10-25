Barrick Gold could add to Tier 1 assets, Thornton says

Barrick Gold (ABX -3.9% ) could own nine of the world’s top gold mines in a “relatively short” time under its acquisition of Randgold Resources (GOLD -3.6% ), Executive Chairman John Thornton said in today's earnings conference call.

Thornton said ABX's Fourmile project and Turquoise Ridge mine in Nevada have “high potential” to become Tier 1 assets, and is optimistic about what can be done with its Veladero mine in Argentina and Acacia’s North Mara mine in Tanzania.

Talks with Tanzania's government to resolve a long-running tax dispute affecting ABX’s Acacia Mining unit are continuing but have slowed, senior VP Kevin Thomson said, adding that ABX has not held any talks with Acacia about buying out the 31.9% stake it does not own; a recent report said ABX favored taking back control of Acacia.

ABX is in “slow-motion, long-term conversations” with partners in Saudi Arabia and China who are highly interested in its copper assets,Thornton also said.

Shares have turned sharply lower after issuing mixed Q3 results following yesterday's close.