Southwest Airlines -7% on profit anxiety

Investors are showing little faith that Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) management can expand profit margins next year as promised. Shares of Southwest are down 7.2% to trade at their lowest level since May.

The sharp drop in Southwest stands in contrast to big post-earnings gains for American Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

Analysts expect the consensus 2019 EPS estimate on Southwest to head lower.

