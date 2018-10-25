Endurance +4.6% on higher ARPS, raised revenue guidance

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) gains 4.6% after Q3 results that narrowly missed on revenue but beat on EPS. FY revenue guidance was raised to $1.14B to $1.15B (was: $1.14B to $1.16B) and adjusted EBITDA went up to $330M to $335M (was: $310M to $330M).

Subscribers: Total subscribers on the platform at quarter’s end equaled 4.852M (last year: 5.122M; last quarter: 4.918M). Average revenue per subscriber or ARPS was $19.36 (last year: $19.03; last quarter: $19.32).

Press release.

