Glu Mobile holds 13% gains on mass volume

Glu Mobile (GLUU +13.1% ) continues to hold double-digit gains this morning on volume that's already almost quintupled daily averages.

Some 10.7M shares have changed hands in the first 90 minutes, vs. typical full-day volume of 2.15M shares.

Traders are noting a presentation last night by Stansberry Research in a subscription webinar pointing to the mobile game maker as a potential 10x, FAANG-type gainer.

Shares today have recouped a week of losses and tagged their highest point since Oct. 5.

Short percentage of float stood at 3.94% as of Oct. 14, according to Morningstar.