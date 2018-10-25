Marsh & McLennan +5.4% after Q3 beats consensus

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) advances 5.4% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 78 cents beat consensus estimate of 74 cents; when excluding the effect of new revenue recognition standard ASC 606, adjusted EPS rose 8% Y/Y.
President and CEO Dan Glaser says the company is "well positioned to deliver full year underlying revenue growth in the 3% to 5% range, as well as margin expansion and strong growth in earnings per share."
Q3 consolidated revenue rose 5% to $3.50B from $3.34B a year ago.
Risk and insurance services revenue of $1.86B, up 6% Y/Y; adjusted operating income was $283M, up 13% when excluding ASC 606.
Consulting revenue rose 4% Y/Y to $1.66B; adjusted operating income of $293M, down 6% Y/Y.
Previously: Marsh & McLennan beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)
