Marsh & McLennan +5.4% after Q3 beats consensus

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) advances 5.4% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 78 cents beat consensus estimate of 74 cents; when excluding the effect of new revenue recognition standard ASC 606, adjusted EPS rose 8% Y/Y.

President and CEO Dan Glaser says the company is "well positioned to deliver full year underlying revenue growth in the 3% to 5% range, as well as margin expansion and strong growth in earnings per share."

Q3 consolidated revenue rose 5% to $3.50B from $3.34B a year ago.