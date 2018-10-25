New Gold shares rise post Q3 results

New Gold (NGD +21% ) reports Q3 sales +58% Y/Y to $147M and operating margin of $64.5M, +25% driven by higher gold sales volumes, offset by lower gold prices and copper volumes.

Gold production increased 39% to 114,025 ounces; however copper and silver production declines 16.5% to 21.7M pounds and 33.3% to 0.2M ounces respectively

Average realized: Gold: $1,205/ounce (-6.6%); Copper: $2.93/pound (+5.4%); Silver: $14.30/ounce (-13.6%)

Operating expense of $644/gold ounce was +22.2% mainly due to planned higher operating expenses at Rainy River and the impact of a heap leach inventory and net realizable value write-down at Cerro San Pedro.

All-in sustaining costs were $984/ounce.

Operating cash flows of $51M; Total liquidity of $253M, including cash and cash of $129M.

Previously: New Gold beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)