Fox Nation streaming service to debut Nov. 27 at $5.99/month

Fox News (FOX +1.1% , FOXA +1% ) is rolling out its subscription video on demand service after the midterm elections, on Nov. 27.

Fox Nation will debut at a price of $5.99/month, or $64.99 for a year.

The company is offering limited-edition packages for presale starting Sunday in an attempt to draw founding members.

Previously: NBC News plans launch of 'Signal' streaming for mid-2019 (Oct. 24 2018)

Previously: Sinclair confirms streaming service to launch soon (Oct. 18 2018)

Previously: Fox Nation streaming fills out daily short-form content (Oct. 17 2018)

Previously: Fox Nation updates talent roster with news-channel standbys (Sep. 12 2018)