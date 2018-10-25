ABC News stream heads for Hulu's Live TV

Amid a steady stream of streaming-news news, ABC (DIS +1.6% ) says its ABC News Live service is now available on Hulu's Live TV service.

ABC launched its service in May and expects with the Hulu launch that viewers will soon be streaming more than 1M hours a week on the service.

Fox Nation today set a launch date for late November. And NBC News has announced its "NBC News Signal" streaming service will arrive in the middle of next year.

Those will join ABC News Live and CBSN (CBS +2% ). And local broadcast station giant Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.9% ) said last week that its "Stirr" streaming service is coming soon.