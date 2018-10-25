U.S. mortgage rates resume their rise after a breather in the previous week; 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.86% for the week ending Oct. 25, 2018, up 1 basis point from the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

A year ago at this time, 30-year FRM averaged 3.94%.

"We expect rates to continue to rise, which will put downward pressure on homebuying activity," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 4.29% vs. 4.26% in the prior week; compares with 3.25% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.14%, up 4 bps from prior week; compares with 3.21% a year ago.

Previously: Pending Home Sales unexpectedly increase in September (Oct. 25)

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD