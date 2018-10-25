Ecopetrol cleaning spill after latest bomb attack on Cano Limon pipeline

Ecopetrol (EC +0.1% ) says it is carrying out a clean-up operation after a bomb attack yesterday on its Cano Limon pipeline in Colombia spilled crude into a waterway.

EC says the attack - the 76th on the pipeline this year - had no immediate effect on exports or production at the Cano Limon field, operated by Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.1% ).

The 485-mile pipeline, which can transport as much as 210K bbl/day, has been offline for much of this year because of bombings and illegal taps.

EC does not name the group responsible for the bombing, but the pipeline is a frequent target of National Liberation Army rebels.