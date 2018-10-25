Analysts adjust AMD targets, comment on that revenue miss

Analysts are out with adjustments and comments following AMD’s (AMD -14.8% ) revenue miss yesterday that was driven by a drop in GPU sales as cryptocurrency mining played a negligible role in the quarter.

Bernstein is out neutral, saying the Q4 outlook appears to show reasonably solid growth in new core businesses with an expected $200M+ growth Q/Q, which will drive gross margins higher on product mix. But the firm says its expectations got “overheated” headed into earnings and now it’s time to “come back down to earth.”

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis echoes that new products boost GMs, which helps offset that big GPU miss a bit. Curtis said the miss was larger than expected but due to “GPU channel inventory and a late console cycle” and those are known issues and not essential to his thesis.

Curtis sees AMD’s launch of Epyc 2 next month as a negative for Intel (INTC +2.9% ). And he expects AMD to put “significant pressure” on Intel servers next year.

Analysts cutting AMD targets (rating): Baird from $28 to $25 (Neutral), Susquehanna from $22 to $19 (Neutral), BMO from $20 to $18 (Market Perform), Morgan Stanley from $28 to $17 (Underweight), Stifel from $38 to $34 (Buy), and Jefferies from $36 to $30 (Buy).

Northland Capital upgrades AMD from Market Perform to Outperform.

