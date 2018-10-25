Meritage Homes +6% post Q3 results

Meritage Homes (MTH +6.3% ) reported Q3 total closing revenue of $884.48M, an increase of 9.4% Y/Y.

Q3 Homes closed units 2,162 (+10% Y/Y); Home closing revenue $877.73M (+9% Y/Y) and Avg. sales price closing $406k (-1% Y/Y).

Q3 Home closing gross margin was 18.1% flat.

Home orders units 1,828 (-2% Y/Y); Home order values $715.09M (-7% Y/Y) and Avg. sale price $391k (-4% Y/Y).

YTD Backlog units 3,285 (-1% Y/Y) and Backlog value $1.37B (-3% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $73.65M, compared to $174.43M used a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents were at $205.8M as of September 30, 2018 and Real estate assets were at $2.89B.

The Company repurchased and retired ~$29.4M of its outstanding stock during the quarter.

FY18 Outlook: Home closing units 8,300-8,500; Home closing revenue $3.375-4.475B; Home closing gross margin of ~18% and pre-tax earnings of $265-285M.

