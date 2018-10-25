More on Crescent Point Q3 results; shares +12%

Crescent Point (CPG +12.6% ) reports Q3 sales of C$1,076.7M (+40%) primarily driven by higher realized prices, offset by lower production

The company says though total average production was down 1% to 174,275 boe/d, it was marginally above the expectation and takes into account ~4,800 boe/d of non-core asset dispositions.

Crude oil production declines 3.7% to 134,146 bbls/day; NGLs produced increased 18.3% to 22,257 bbls/day; and Natural gas production was slightly down 0.7% to 107,231 mcf/day

Average selling price: Crude oil: $80.11/bbl (+46%); NGLs: $33.35/bbl (29%); Natural gas: $2/mcf (-5%)

Adjusted funds flow from operations was C$474.7M

Previously: Crescent Point Energy misses by C$0.04, revenue in-line (Oct. 25)