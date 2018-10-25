Goldcorp sinks to 16-year low after 'miserable' quarter

Goldcorp (GG -12.4% ) plunges to its lowest since 2002 after reporting a larger than expected Q3 loss, as gold production fell 20% Y/Y and all-in sustaining costs rose 21%.

The results were a "clear disappointment" and the company will have to deliver on its Q4 guidance of 620K oz. to prove to investors it is at an inflection point, says BMO Capital analyst Andrew Kaip.

“We knew this would be a miserable quarter [but] it was a little bit weaker than most expected," says Macquarie's Michael Siperco.