Shaw Communications +2% post Q4 results

Shaw Communications (SJR +2% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 8.1% Y/Y to C$1.34B.

Subscribers: Wireline of 5.68M (-2.2% Y/Y); Wireless of 1.4M (+21.7% Y/Y) & Total of 7.08M (+1.7% Y/Y).

The Company continued to add wireless subscribers, gaining a net combined 85,014 postpaid and prepaid subscribers.

Operating margin increased 340 bps to 41.9%

Net debt leverage ratio of 1.9x & Free cash flow of C$34M, increased $32M Y/Y.

Capex of C$434M (+9% Y/Y)

When combined with existing corporate and dealer store network, Freedom Mobile expects to have ~600 retail locations operational in 2019.

2019 Outlook: Consolidated operating income to growth 4-6%; capital investments of ~C$1.2B; and free cash flow of ~C$500M.

