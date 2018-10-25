More on CME Q3: Market data drives revenue growth

Q3 revenue of $904.2M rose 1% from $890.8M a year ago.

"The third quarter improved steadily from July to September, driven by strength in our interest rate, equities and metals product lines," said CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy.

CME Group ( CME -1.7% ) Q3 EPS of $1.45 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.43 and jumps from $1.19 a year ago.

Access and communications fees rose to $26.2M from $25.7M.

Market data and information services increased to $110.7M from $96.9M.

Clearing and transaction fees declined to $752.5M from $756.2M a year ago.

Q3 average daily volume of 15.58M compares with 18.36M in Q2 and 15.70M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 average rate per contract at $0.753 compares with $0.757 in Q2 and $0.749 in Q3 2017.

