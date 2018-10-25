Facebook debuts new election tools with vote nearing

Just in time for Election Day in the U.S., Facebook (FB +2.3% ) has rolled out a "Candidate Info" tool to show information and videos produced directly by candidates for office as well as supply helpful voting information.

Today users can watch candidates respond via four short videos to these prompts: "Introduce yourself to voters and tell people about the office you’re running for; What is your top policy priority, and why are you the right person to work on it? What makes you most qualified to represent your district? What is the most important goal you hope to accomplish in office and how do you plan to get it done?"

The company adds in its post that over the past year, it's more than doubled the team working on safety and security to 20,000 people.