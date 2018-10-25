EQT -13% following wide Q3 earnings miss, spike in operating expenses

EQT Corp. (EQT -13.8% ) sinks to a 52-week low after coming in with a sharp Q3 earnings miss and in-line revenues of $1.16B.

On a net basis, EQT reports a $39.7M net loss, including a $259M charge of $259.3 million on capacity contracts related to the sale of the Huron asset, compared with a $23M profit in the year-ago quarter.

EQT says Q3 operating expenses were $586M higher than the same period last year; the realized price for natural gas during the quarter was flat at $2.76/Mcfe.

As a result of its "decision to work at a more moderate and efficient pace," EQT says some turned-in-line wells will come online later than planned in Q4, which will result in a 30B cfe reduction of production volumes for 2018.

EQT expects Q4 total production sales volume of 365B-385B cfe and liquid sales volume of 3.6M-3.8M barrels, and sees adjusted operating cash flow of $2.6B-$2.7B.