More on Patterson-UTI Energy Q3 results

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN +10.2% ) reports Q3 sales increase 27% Y/Y to $867.5M driven by sales growth across segments.

Contract drilling sales was up 21% to $422M with 10% increase in operating days to 16,394 and higher average rigs operating to 178 from 161.

Pressure pumping performance was better than expected; sales was up 16% to 421.6M

Adjusted EBITDA margin at 23.2% was flat Y/Y

The company says high utilization for super-spec rigs contributed to a $410/day sequential increase in average rig revenue per day to $22,280. Average rig operating costs per day was $13,810, resulting in an average rig margin per day for the third quarter of $8,470.

