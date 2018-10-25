AquaBounty reduces exercise price for certain warrant holders; shares down 18%

Thinly traded nano cap AquaBounty Technologies (AQB -18.3% ) slumps on more than a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 163K shares. In a regulatory filing, it disclosed an agreement with certain underwriters of its January stock offering under which it agreed to the exercise of warrants to purchase ~2.25M shares of common stock at a reduced price of $2 per share, over 38% below the orginal exercise price of $3.25.

Shares are currently exchanging hands at $2.87.

