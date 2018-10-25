Report: Top star Kelly out at NBC News

High-priced star Megyn Kelly is out at NBC News, according to the Daily Mail -- fired by the network in the latest development after controversy erupted over comments on her morning show Tuesday.

That likely puts NBC and parent Comcast (CMCSA +3.9% ) on the hook for Kelly's entire $69M deal.

"We are just working out timing of the announcement" but "she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again," the Mail quotes an NBC exec as saying.

NBC hasn't issued any confirmation of the news.

Kelly's morning show went to a taped re-run today after word last night that the show itself likely wouldn't return. An earlier Sunday evening magazine show featuring Kelly had already ended after not getting a foothold.

Kelly had reportedly been seeking to change roles at the network to return to harder news vs. the lifestyle approach taken by her morning hour. But that was before comments Tuesday questioning whether blackface in Halloween costumes was racist or insensitive.

