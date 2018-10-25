Proto Labs jumps +10% post Q3 earnings beats

Proto Labs (PRLB +10.7% ) reported a 31%Y/Y increase in revenues to $115.4M. Revenue by segments: Injection Molding $53.68M (+8.5% Y/Y); CNC Machining $40.85M (+50.4% Y/Y); 3D Printing $13.84M (+24.7% Y/Y); Sheet Metal $6.45M and Others $607K (+4.4% Y/Y).

Revenue by geography: United States $90.73M (+34.4% Y/Y); Europe $21.27M (+17.6% Y/Y) and Japan $3.42M (+35.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 191 bps to 54.1%

Q3 Operating margin declined by 30 bps to 21.7% and Adj. operating margin improved 30 bps to 24.9%.

Q3 Operating expense totaled $37.37M (+24.8% Y/Y), with Marketing & sales at $16.82M (+21.5% Y/Y); R&D at $7.46M (+26.9% Y/Y) and G&A at $13.09M (+28.1% Y/Y).

The number of unique product developers and engineers served through web-based customer interface totaled 20,792 (+23% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities for Q3 was $25.6M and YTD was at $84.96M.

Cash and investments balance was $153.4M as of September 30, 2018.

