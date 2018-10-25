Ally Financial boosts outlook for year adjusted EPS growth after Q3 beat

Ally Financial (ALLY +0.4% ) boosts full-year adjusted EPS growth outlook after Q3 adjusted EPS of 91 cents beat consensus estimate by a dime.

Now sees year adjusted EPS growth of 35%-40% compared with its original outlook of 20%-30%.

Changes expectation for provision expense to down 15%+ compared with flat to down 10%; retail auto net charge-off rate now seen at less than 1.4% vs. original expectation of 1.4%-1.6%.

Outlook for core return on tangible common equity for 12%+ vs. original of 10.5%-11.5%.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 91 cents rises from 83 cents in Q2 and 65 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 core ROTCE improves to 13.7% from 12.8% in Q2 and 10.3% in Q3 2017.

Q3 auto finance pretax income of $383M increases $1M from Q2 and $83M from Q3 2017; auto finance provision for loan losses at $229M rose by $59M from Q2 and fell by $83M from the year-ago quarter.

