Tech lunch break: Twitter soars, Xilinx offsets AMD

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, and the S&P 500 IT Index are all up 2.7% . Even the Philadelphia Semiconductor is recovering with a 1.9% gain .

Internet: Twitter’s +14.7% sharp gains on Q3 beats with higher ad revenue pump up the sector. Amazon +4.8% is up ahead of its post-close report today. GrubHub -12.3% is the main decliner on its guidance miss and COO resignation.

Software: Microsoft’s +4.7% cloud, gaming, and Surface earnings strengths push shares higher. Citrix Systems +2.8% reported Q3 beats with raised FY guidance and ServiceNow +0.8% and Endurance International Group +3.1% are also up after earnings. PTC -3% is the decliner with a Q4 revenue miss.

Semis: Xilinx +14.4% reported beats and upside guidance, saving semis from a tailspin. AMD -14.8% is dragging the group down after its revenue miss and weak guidance on GPU sales.

Related internet and software ETFs: FDN, IGV, PSJ, XSW, XWEB, FNGD, FNGU

Earnings reports today after the close: Amazon, Cypress Semiconductors, Google, Intel, NetGear, Snap, and Western Digital, to name a few.

Earnings before the market opens tomorrow: Charter Communications.

Top stories this morning:

