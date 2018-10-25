WWE -2.9% as lackluster Q3 revenues weigh on income

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is off 2.9% after a fairly heavy revenue miss in its Q3 earnings, falling short of low-end estimates with sales volume that ticked up only slightly.

That takes some edge off a nine-month revenue total that is at a record $657.7M (the YTD total is up 12% Y/Y).

Operating income fell to $18.1M from $33.9M, however, on expenses that outpaced revenue. OIBDA fell to $35.8M from $45.6M and OIBDA margin fell to 19% from 24%.

Net income rose to $33.6M from $21.8M the year prior.

Revenue by segment: Media, $142.1M (up 8.6%); Live Events, $26.7M (down 15.5%); Consumer Products, $19.6M (down 18.3%).

For the first nine months, digital engagement was up, with video views up 61% to 22.9B, and hours consumed (across digital and social media) up 81% to 842M.

For the full year, it's expecting OIBDA of $160M-$170M and notes that amid a "very difficult" decision "considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul," it would go forward with its Nov. 2 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Guidance is based on that event happening.

