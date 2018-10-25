Stocks stage a comeback after Wednesday's swoon

Stocks stage a comeback after a brutal beginning to the week, bringing the S&P 500 and DJIA into positive territory for YTD, helped by healthy corporate earnings.

The Dow is up 311 points , or 1.3%, in midday trading, while the S&P 500 gains 1.6% and the Nasdaq advances 2.5% .

Tech, consumer discretionary, and communications fueled the gains.

ETFs: XLK, XLY, VGT, XRT, TECL, FTEC, VCR, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, RTH, FNG, RETL, TECS, IGM, FDIS, FXD, FXL, XNTK, REW, EMTY, RCD, PMR, JHMT, XITK, TECZ, FTXD, JHMC