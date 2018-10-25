Aerpio Pharma's AKB-9778 shows positive renal effect in mid-stage diabetic retinopathy study; shares ahead 12%

Thinly traded nano cap Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ARPO +11.7% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement of positive kidney-related data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, TIME-2, evaluating lead candidate AKB-9778 in patients with diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy, about half with signs of renal disease. The results will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week in San Diego on October 27.

Small molecule AKB-9778, delivered via subcutaneous injection, inhibits an enzyme called vascular endothelial phosphotyrosine phosphatase (VE-PTP) which plays a key role in blood vessel development. VE-PTP is a negative regulator of a protein called Tie2, a key regulator of vascular stability. Decreased Tie2 activity is associated with diabetic complications including diabetic nephropathy (the kidneys don't work as well).

A post hoc (after the fact) analysis showed a 21% improvement in a measure of kidney function called albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) in the AKB-9778 treatment arms compared to an increase in the control arm.

The company says an ongoing Phase 2b study, TIME-2b, may confirm the renal benefit of AKB-9778. Topline data should be available in Q2 2019.

Previously: Aerpio Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage study of lead candidate in diabetic eye disease; topline data expected in Q2 2019 (Feb. 9)