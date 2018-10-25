SCANA +1% as Q3 profit rises, sales fall

SCANA (SCG +1.3% ) is higher despite missing Q3 earnings expectations as total operating revenues fell 14% Y/Y to $926M.

Q3 unadjusted net income nearly doubled to $67M from a year ago, when the utility took a $132M charge in connection to its abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear power plant project in South Carolina.

The company’s main SCE&G business reported a 147% Y/Y earnings increase to $104M but were reduced by $101M, or $0.56/share, after state regulators ordered a ~15% rate reduction for the utility’s 28K electric customers that took effect in August.

SCG's Q3 performance also was hurt by a $30M loss at the holding company, tied to changes in the federal tax code and higher legal and financial consulting expenses.